Photo 778
Birthday Girls
Tomorrow we will celebrate the February girls’ birthdays. All 185 candles will be lit, and it will be fun. Lots of caution will be used as well-that’s a lot of candles.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
778
photos
29
followers
33
following
213% complete
View this month »
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th February 2024 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
