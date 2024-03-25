Previous
Remembering by 2022julieg
Remembering

Today would be my mom’s 92 birthday. She loved sunflowers and for many years we took a trip to the sunflower fields to enjoy their beauty.
Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Dorothy ace
Lovely Rememberance.
March 26th, 2024  
