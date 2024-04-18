Previous
Early by 2022julieg
Blooming at least a week early, these peonies came from my mom’s yard-like my sister’s irises, they bring sweet memories of a loved one lost.
Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Dorothy ace
Beautiful, one of my favourite flowers. I’m hoping mine bloom this year. They were transplanted from my nephews farm when he sold it a couple years. Last year I had one bloom.
April 19th, 2024  
