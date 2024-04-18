Sign up
Photo 840
Early
Blooming at least a week early, these peonies came from my mom’s yard-like my sister’s irises, they bring sweet memories of a loved one lost.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th April 2024 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful, one of my favourite flowers. I’m hoping mine bloom this year. They were transplanted from my nephews farm when he sold it a couple years. Last year I had one bloom.
April 19th, 2024
