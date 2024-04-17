Previous
Jody’s Iris by 2022julieg
Photo 839

Jody’s Iris

Thrilled this morning to see all the iris about to bloom. These came from my sister Jody’s garden, and when they bloom they bring sweet memories of her.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
