Previous
Next
Not an Outside Dog by 2022julieg
Photo 827

Not an Outside Dog

Pebble loves to be outside, but only if I am outside with her. If I go in, she sits at the door and barks, even if it is gorgeous day.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise