Lucky Dog by 2022julieg
Lucky Dog

Pebble and I are so lucky to be able to walk the local golf course everyday. It’s like our own private park most days.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Julie

My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
