Memories by 2022julieg
Photo 915

Memories

A picture of the very few photos I took on the wedding day with my phone. These are the first batch of images I printed. So glad I caught my husband helping my son into his tuxedo. Moments to remember.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Julie

My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Dorothy ace
Precious ❤️
July 3rd, 2024  
