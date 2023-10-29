IMG_9126 by 360catholic
1 / 365

IMG_9126

My very first photo. Photo of the Blessed Mother in my front yard.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

360 Catholic

@360catholic
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise