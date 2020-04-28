Previous
Rained all day, totally lacking in inspiration, so a Maltese Cross it is..... by 365anne
Photo 1454

Rained all day, totally lacking in inspiration, so a Maltese Cross it is.....

28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
398% complete

Sally Ings ace
It's rather intricate, very pretty
April 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
A beautiful one too.
April 28th, 2020  
It's beautiful.
April 28th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Sometimes minimalist is best. Very nice.
April 28th, 2020  
