Last one for get pushed - "Rule of odds" by 365anne
Photo 1528

Last one for get pushed - "Rule of odds"

26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Joyce W. ace
I love the delicacy of this!
July 26th, 2020  
Anne ace
@aecasey Last try, Thanks for this challenge, I have enjoyed doing it
July 26th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice comp and pretty dishes.
July 26th, 2020  
