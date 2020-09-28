Previous
..... and here's the Great White Egret! by 365anne
Photo 1580

..... and here's the Great White Egret!

Took my camera to the max to get this shot!!
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography.
JackieR ace
Wow, only have little ones down here what a majestic bird
September 28th, 2020  
