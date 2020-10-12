Sign up
Photo 1594
This beauty is holding on to the last vestiges of summer
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
1
Anne
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Lesley
ace
It truly is a beauty.
October 12th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
October 12th, 2020
Bep
I agree with
@tinley23
October 12th, 2020
