Photo 1674
Another one from my Cormorant shoot yesterday
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1716
photos
77
followers
71
following
458% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
31st December 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Gosh, ours are totally black, yours in The East have colour!!!
January 1st, 2021
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It is because it's a juvenile apparently!
January 1st, 2021
JackieR
ace
@365anne
ahhhhh
January 1st, 2021
