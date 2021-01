was quite complicated! @mcsiegle said: from the people you follow, count the 15th from the bottom and go to their 26th photo, then 8th person from the bottom and their 16th photo, then 25th person and the 4th on their list and that persons 25th photo! Amazingly, two of the people who came up were the same! This is also inspired by Peter Coulson, his photo was of his Polariod Camera, I have seen people shoot their cameras, but never had a go myself - so now I have!