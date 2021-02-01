Previous
FOR2021 - Landscapes-1 by 365anne
FOR2021 - Landscapes-1

As I live in the flatlands of East Anglia on the edge of the Fens, getting a landscape shot that is in anyway interesting is a challenge! So I have decided that I will include a tree in each one this week - to add a little interest!
Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
