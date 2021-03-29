Previous
For get pushed..... by 365anne
Photo 1759

For get pushed.....

@myhrhelper said: For your get-pushed challenge I want you to get creative with water. So I thought I would begin a series of water-based photos with a natural shot - how nature uses water
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Anne
@myhrhelper So here is the beginning of what I hope will be a water series this week. Starting with the basics, will get more creative as the week goes on!
March 29th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Watching with interest to see how it develops...
March 29th, 2021  
