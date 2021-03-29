Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1759
For get pushed.....
@myhrhelper
said: For your get-pushed challenge I want you to get creative with water. So I thought I would begin a series of water-based photos with a natural shot - how nature uses water
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1811
photos
80
followers
75
following
481% complete
View this month »
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
29th March 2021 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-453
Anne
ace
@myhrhelper
So here is the beginning of what I hope will be a water series this week. Starting with the basics, will get more creative as the week goes on!
March 29th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Watching with interest to see how it develops...
March 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close