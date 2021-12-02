Previous
Next
Antique tea set by 365anne
Photo 2005

Antique tea set

This tea set belonged to my mum and probably her mum before her, the picture is of mum playing with it as a child. I used it for a lay-flat for The Dark Room today - first time I have ever done this!!
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
This is a treasure. They are darling!
December 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise