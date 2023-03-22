Sign up
Photo 2466
Old trees
It's sad to see these old willow trees slowly leaving the river meadow scene. They have been there for my whole life. What stories they could tell.......
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
0
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2520
photos
65
followers
67
following
675% complete
View this month »
