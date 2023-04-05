Previous
Snakes Head Fritillary by 365anne
Snakes Head Fritillary

So pleased to see this doing well as it was newly planted last year and with such a dry, hot summer I feared it would not have survived
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
JackieR ace
Very envious mine didn't do anything this year!!!
April 5th, 2023  
