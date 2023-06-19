Previous
"Broad beans sleeping in their blankety bed" by 365anne
Photo 2555

"Broad beans sleeping in their blankety bed"

The flowers I posted a couple of weeks ago are now pods swelling with broad beans. The words above are from a song often sung in school assemblies here in the UK!
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise