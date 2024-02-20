Sign up
Photo 2766
FoR20 Negative space 2
Second try for this week's theme of negative space. Just one figure today, how is he feeling........
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Tags
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 20th, 2024
