Photo 2791
Photo 2791
Lovely venue
for the Clay Therapy conference I have been at over the last two days
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
3
1
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography.
2845
photos
62
followers
54
following
764% complete
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th March 2024 9:12am
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 16th, 2024
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful. Sounds like a great time.
March 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
such an interesting old building. I assume it was once a house and now, perhaps, repurposed into a conference center?
March 16th, 2024
