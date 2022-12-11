Previous
Cape Kidnappers - a large gannet colony on the east coast which has chosen to settle on land, unfazed by people a few feet away. But it's private land so only accessible on an organised trip. Taken with a fun panorama setting on my phone.

JudyG

  10th December 2022
Delwyn Barnett ace
That does make an interesting photo. Such a cool place to visit!
December 14th, 2022  
