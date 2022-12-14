Previous
Or are still making sure they haven't lost their eggs.. by 365jgh
Or are still making sure they haven't lost their eggs..

14th December 2022

Bill Davidson
Super capture.
December 14th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Such elegant birds. So good to see this.
December 14th, 2022  
