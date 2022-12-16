Previous
My mate. Gannets are monogamous and breed with the same partner year after year. These rituals reinforce the bonds. They really are extraordinary birds to watch by 365jgh
My mate. Gannets are monogamous and breed with the same partner year after year. These rituals reinforce the bonds. They really are extraordinary birds to watch

16th December 2022

JudyG

JudyG

