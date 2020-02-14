Sign up
Photo 835
A Different POV of Kookanusa Bridge
Happy Valentine's Day everyone!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
3
1
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
836
photos
195
followers
198
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Beautiful - imagine Montana is included in this being the warmest January (going into February) on record. Not seeing a whole lot of snow. Will that be a problem water-wise come summer? Love the colors.
February 14th, 2020
JeannieC57
Gorgeous ! It is a concern... what we do to this planet!
February 14th, 2020
Karly
ace
@milaniet
We keep hearing that there is plenty of snow up high in the mountains. Fingers crossed.
February 14th, 2020
