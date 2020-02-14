Previous
Next
A Different POV of Kookanusa Bridge by 365karly1
Photo 835

A Different POV of Kookanusa Bridge

Happy Valentine's Day everyone!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Karly

ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful - imagine Montana is included in this being the warmest January (going into February) on record. Not seeing a whole lot of snow. Will that be a problem water-wise come summer? Love the colors.
February 14th, 2020  
JeannieC57
Gorgeous ! It is a concern... what we do to this planet!
February 14th, 2020  
Karly ace
@milaniet We keep hearing that there is plenty of snow up high in the mountains. Fingers crossed.
February 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise