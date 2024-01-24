Sign up
Photo 1026
Flathead River Hoarfrost
We had a few beautiful days with hoarfrost covering our valley. It was fun to drive around and look at the "Dr. Zhivago" effect everywhere.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
1
1
Karly
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th December 2023 9:37pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 24th, 2024
