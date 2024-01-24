Previous
Flathead River Hoarfrost by 365karly1
Photo 1026

Flathead River Hoarfrost

We had a few beautiful days with hoarfrost covering our valley. It was fun to drive around and look at the "Dr. Zhivago" effect everywhere.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 24th, 2024  
