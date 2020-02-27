Previous
Flathead Lake Shoreline by 365karly1
Flathead Lake Shoreline

Windy and cold - a great day to walk the shoreline!
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Islandgirl ace
I knew this was your photo as soon as it popped up on my screen!
Love the layers of rock, water, and mountains!
February 28th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Just so beautiful. Every layer is wonderful.
February 28th, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
Love the different layers too. An appealing spot in every part of the photo!
February 28th, 2020  
