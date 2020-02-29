Sign up
Photo 845
Eastern Montana
Montana's east side is very open and somewhat barren, unlike the mountainous west side of the state. You can see the Rockies in the distance.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
2
2
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
Etienne
ace
The snow cover and the large white clouds translates the feeling of vastness into your picture.
February 29th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, fav
February 29th, 2020
