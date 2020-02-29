Previous
Eastern Montana by 365karly1
Eastern Montana

Montana's east side is very open and somewhat barren, unlike the mountainous west side of the state. You can see the Rockies in the distance.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Etienne ace
The snow cover and the large white clouds translates the feeling of vastness into your picture.
February 29th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, fav
February 29th, 2020  
