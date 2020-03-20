Previous
Middle Fork (color version) by 365karly1
Photo 858

Middle Fork (color version)

This is yesterday's B/W Middle Fork in color. The river was a beautiful green which is caused this time of year by snow and ice melt.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Karly

ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
