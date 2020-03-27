Previous
Bighorn Sheep by 365karly1
Bighorn Sheep

These are a female ewe and her babies watching my sister and our dogs walk below them. We were lucky enough to see them on our hike yesterday. The females have horns but they are not as large as the male horns which can weigh as much as 30 lbs.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Barb
Great lighting in this capture, Karly!
March 27th, 2020  
Diana
Such a beautiful capture and lovely scene.
March 27th, 2020  
