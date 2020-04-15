Previous
Hooded Merganser enjoying an evening swim by 365karly1
Hooded Merganser enjoying an evening swim

I'm taking an online course from Ian Platt on light and making the ordinary extraordinary. Learning lots but now I have to try and use what I'm learning!
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Karly

@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
Cathy ace
Love the sunlight through his 'hood'!
April 15th, 2020  
