Photo 880
Hooded Merganser enjoying an evening swim
I'm taking an online course from Ian Platt on light and making the ordinary extraordinary. Learning lots but now I have to try and use what I'm learning!
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera.
Cathy
ace
Love the sunlight through his 'hood'!
April 15th, 2020
