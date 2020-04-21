Previous
Decisive Moment by 365karly1
Photo 885

Decisive Moment

Shall we go or shall we stay?

Looking closely you can see that the bull elk has lost one of his antlers. Elk lose their antlers every year and then grow new - he will lose his remaining antler very soon.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Karly

I love the intent stare but my favorite thing is the beautiful warm tones... awesome shot. Do you ever look for the lost antlers? Fav
April 21st, 2020  
Yes, my brother and sister tromp through the woods looking for antlers all the time. I go with them quite often but am not very good at spotting the antlers. I took this shot this morning when the light was still soft. Thank you for your comment!
April 21st, 2020  
