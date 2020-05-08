Previous
Wild Mile River by 365karly1
Photo 898

Wild Mile River

This section of river is part of the Swan River and is called the Wild Mile because a bit further down kayakers compete during the Wild Mile Festival. Like many events in our area, the festival has been canceled this year due to Covid 19.
8th May 2020

Karly

ace
@365karly1
@365karly1
Lou Ann
Ohhh that water looks so powerful.
May 9th, 2020  
Elizabeth
Wonderful landscape! I’ll bet that’s quite a ride in a kayak!
May 9th, 2020  
