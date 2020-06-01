Previous
Alley Cat by 365karly1
Photo 915

Alley Cat

1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Karly

ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
Kathy Boyles ace
I used to have a cat like this one named Mouthus. My brother-in-law said he had a patch on his eye and a bandaid on his tail and was owned by everyone in town including us. He also fathered all the kittens. Brings back childhood memories. Thanks.
June 2nd, 2020  
