Previous
Next
Sidelight by 365karly1
Photo 971

Sidelight

Looked outside for ANY examples of sidelight but due to our dark, dismal day - no dice. So I attempted an inside shot which normally is not my favorite. I was looking for sidelight because the theme today for the Gather Academy 365 is "Sidelight."
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Karly

ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise