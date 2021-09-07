Sign up
Photo 996
Rockwell Falls
In east Glacier Park near Two Medicine.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Karly
ace
@365karly1
I live in beautiful NW Montana and love to spend time outside with my dog and my camera. Popular Posts -
997
photos
164
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th August 2021 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
Beautiful! Your shutter speed choice was perfect.
September 7th, 2021
