Photo 759
Solitary Tree
This is a very severe crop of a wide shot - must remember to take my 55-200mm lens on walks
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
30th November 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice grand solitary tree
December 4th, 2022
