Previous
Next
Still waters by 365projectdrewpdavies
Photo 735

Still waters

Day 6
A calm start to the day. A little mist hovering over the still water and a lovely amber glow in advance of the sunrise to welcome in the day.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Drew p Davies

@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise