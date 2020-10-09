Sign up
Photo 752
Bright and early baking.
Day 23
It’s pitch black now in the mornings on my early walk.. and much colder! It’s a shame you can’t the photo, I don’t think you can beat the smell of freshly baked bread.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Drew p Davies
@365projectdrewpdavies
I live in the Cotswolds, in England. This is my second 365 so more of a challenge. I'm a driving instructor, which means I'm out...
Tags
morning
,
bread
,
bakery
Isaac
Very nice
October 9th, 2020
