Caught in the act
A few seconds before I took this Billy was nibbling these sweet peas. The sweet peas are a perennial type. They form a small clump, and as you can see flower quite early. I remember seeing them at a RHS show but cannot remember their name.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
flowers
cat
