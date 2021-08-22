Previous
Sunflower Field by 365projectmaxine
Sunflower Field

A lovely morning spent walking through this field of sunflowers...you can't help but smile!
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - - just waiting for my 3 plants to burst into flower !!
August 22nd, 2021  
