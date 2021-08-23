Previous
Nine Ladies, Stanton Moor by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1518

Nine Ladies, Stanton Moor

This stone circle, which (despite its name) consists of 10 stones, is thought to be early bronze age. Legend has it that nine ladies were discovered dancing on the sabbath and were turned to stone.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
