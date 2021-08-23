Sign up
Photo 1518
Nine Ladies, Stanton Moor
This stone circle, which (despite its name) consists of 10 stones, is thought to be early bronze age. Legend has it that nine ladies were discovered dancing on the sabbath and were turned to stone.
23rd August 2021
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd August 2021 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone circle
,
nine ladies
