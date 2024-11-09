Previous
Poppies by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2692

Poppies

The people of Ashbourne have been busy crocheting this waterfall of poppies, which now hangs outside the Town Hall. Most impressive.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
Photo Details

