Alms Houses, Ashbourne by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2688

Alms Houses, Ashbourne

Built in 1669. They were originally built for people in need, and are still used for this purpose today
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
