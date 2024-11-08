Previous
Post Box by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2691

Post Box

A Remembrance Day post box topper in the town
8th November 2024

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Jo ace
Love this
November 10th, 2024  
