Photo 2687
Edward VII Post Box
Not many of these around today. This one is set into the wall of a mansion house in Ashbourne, Derbyshire
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
post box
