Previous
Next
Billy by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1740

Billy

I think he was willing me to give him his supper and go to bed
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love the lampshade!
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise