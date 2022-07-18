Sign up
Photo 1847
Small White Butterfly
I found it quite hard to photograph as it wouldn't keep still for long, and one of my cats is way too interested in butterflies as play mates...still, I eventually managed.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1847
photos
20
followers
27
following
506% complete
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
Views
4
365
DSLR-A230
18th July 2022 11:54am
View Info
View All
Public
View
butterfly
