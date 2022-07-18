Previous
Small White Butterfly by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1847

Small White Butterfly

I found it quite hard to photograph as it wouldn't keep still for long, and one of my cats is way too interested in butterflies as play mates...still, I eventually managed.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
