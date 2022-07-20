Previous
"Gorgeous" by 365projectmaxine
"Gorgeous"

Today I visited the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park. I was very taken with this rose, Gorgeous by name and gorgeous by nature
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
